MASSENA — A Massena man was charged with first-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated an order of protection.
State police reported this week that they had charged Brent M. Mossow, 53, on Friday after investigating a Thursday afternoon incident. They said they were informed that Mr Mossow was was violating a stay away order of protection in which the victim showed them multiple phone calls and missed calls from him.
