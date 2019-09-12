BRIGHTON — A 75-year-old Massena man died Tuesday following an accident on state Route 30, north of Paul Smith’s College, in the town of Brighton.
State police said Alson J. Novak was northbound at about 6:43 p.m. when his vehicle went off the east shoulder of the roadway and struck guide wires. Witnesses at the scene removed Mr. Novak from his vehicle and began CPR until Saranac Lake Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over, according to police.
Mr. Novak was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Ronald B. Keough at 7:52 p.m. The body was taken to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. State police said a preliminary investigation reveals that Mr. Novak may have suffered a medical emergency leading to the crash. An autopsy will be performed at a later date.
Paul Smith’s Gabriels Fire Department, Duane Fire Department and Saranac Lake Emergency Medical Services all assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.