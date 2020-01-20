4f32f0a0c4d43.image.jpg

A snowmobile crossing sign marks a crossing on Bay Road in Queensbury on Feb. 8, 2012Derek Pruitt/The Post-Star

HOPKINTON — A Massena man died Sunday morning in a snowmobile accident on Jones Road in the town of Hopkinton.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Dennis Binan, 49, of Carey Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by County Coroner June Wood.

Jones Road in Hopkinton is part of the east section of the St. Lawrence County multi-use trail system.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by state police and Parishville Fire and Rescue.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.