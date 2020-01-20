HOPKINTON — A Massena man died Sunday morning in a snowmobile accident on Jones Road in the town of Hopkinton.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Dennis Binan, 49, of Carey Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by County Coroner June Wood.
Jones Road in Hopkinton is part of the east section of the St. Lawrence County multi-use trail system.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by state police and Parishville Fire and Rescue.
