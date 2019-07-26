CANTON — A Massena man who tried to send a picture of male genitalia to a child through the internet will be facing a stint in prison.
Morris Dennis, 44, of 77 Chase St., pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On June 6 in the town of Massena, Mr. Dennis attempted to intentionally send the sexual image via computer to the child.
The plea deal comes days after Mr. Dennis fought with the court to have his previous court-appointed attorney, Keith S. Massey Jr., removed from representing him.
During the July 19 appearance, he told the court Mr. Massey “just feels like he can do whatever he wants and gets in your face,” telling the court he thought better of turning it into a physical altercation because he didn’t want more charges brought against him, describing what he said was an argument in the holding cell prior to his appearance.
“I feel I’m getting railroaded,” Mr. Dennis told the court July 19. “That’s how I feel, and if you don’t like it, please excuse yourself. You’re being biased.”
The argument, Mr. Massey told County Judge Jerome J. Richards, was over Mr. Dennis not understanding he did not have a Constitutional right to testify in his defense during grand jury proceedings, that it was a statutory right and one that his attorney had the right not to exercise.
“I stepped toward him and asked him to lower his voice,” Mr. Massey said. “He took some significant umbrage that I corrected him in the law.”
The judge agreed, telling Mr. Dennis, “Please understand me, you have a right to your opinion (but) your opinions don’t hold water to what the law is.”
Judge Richards determined that there was a breakdown in the relationship between the attorney and the client and appointed attorney Daniel C. Ramsey to represent Mr. Dennis.
St. Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. Haberkornhalm told the court previously that Mr. Dennis was facing life in prison as a potential persistent felony offender.
Under the plea deal, Mr. Dennis will be sentenced as a second-felony offender and not as a persistent-felony offender and he will be sentenced to 21 to 42 months in prison and he will have to register as a sex offender.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23 and, before he was sent back to St. Lawrence County jail without bail, Mr. Dennis tried to apologize for his behavior on July 19.
“There’s no need to apologize,” Judge Richards said, then quoting former County Judge Eugene L. Nicandri. “‘There’s too much at stake not to get upset.’”
