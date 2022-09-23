NORWOOD — A Massena man faces a slew of charges following what police said was a high-speed chase through two townships.

Norwood Village Police charged Seth A. Moyer, 46, with resisting arrest, third-degree fleeing a police officer and second-degree criminal contempt, and ticketed him for failure to keep right, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to comply, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, improper plates, reckless driving, speeding (42 in a 30-mph zone), speeding (100 in a 55-mph zone) and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.