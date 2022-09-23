NORWOOD — A Massena man faces a slew of charges following what police said was a high-speed chase through two townships.
Norwood Village Police charged Seth A. Moyer, 46, with resisting arrest, third-degree fleeing a police officer and second-degree criminal contempt, and ticketed him for failure to keep right, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to comply, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, improper plates, reckless driving, speeding (42 in a 30-mph zone), speeding (100 in a 55-mph zone) and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Police said they attempted to stop a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup when it was observed speeding on Elm Street in the village of Norwood. They said the vehicle ran the stop sign at the intersection of Elm and Maple streets and failed to stop for officers after they activated their emergency lights and siren.
They said Mr. Moyer left the village at a high rate of speed on County Route 35 before leading them onto Route 345 in the direction of Madrid at speeds in excess of 100 mph. They said he committed multiple traffic violations while continuing on Route 310 and onto a side road in the town of Madrid before stopping at a residence and fleeing on foot. He was located in a field behind the residence and taken into custody without further incident.
Police said Mr. Moyer had a suspended driver’s license and was improperly using another vehicle’s Vermont license plates on his truck. They also discovered that he had an active order of protection from Madrid Town Court directing him to stay away from the residence where the pursuit ended.
He was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and ordered held in the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $500 bail or $1,000 bond, to answer the charges next month.
Norwood police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state police, and Norfolk Town Police.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.