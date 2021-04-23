MASSENA — Village police, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, arrested a Massena man Thursday on 48 criminal counts, including rape, sexual abuse and strangulation.
Following an investigation that began on Dec. 15, Media J. Provost, 35, was charged with the following felonies: three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of strangulation, nine counts of unlawful imprisonment, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree assault and six counts of first-degree criminal sexual act.
He was charged with the following misdemeanors: three counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree menacing and nine counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
