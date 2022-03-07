OGDENSBURG — A Massena man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Waddington on Sunday before crashing it in Massena and then stealing another vehicle at gunpoint before leading police agencies on a high speed chase on State Highway 37 that ended just outside of Ogdensburg, according to a press release issued by state police.
State police said that Raymond G. Caron III, 51, of Massena, is facing charges in the vehicle thefts and high-speed chase that began at approximately 1:27 p.m. on Sunday. State police said troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the town of Waddington and upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that the driver was wanted for firing a gun into the air from the vehicle in the village of Massena and had crashed on State Highway 37 in Waddington.
Mr. Caron allegedly pointed a handgun at a passerby who had stopped to help him and stole an unattended truck that was towing a trailer. A trooper spotted the stolen vehicle and Mr. Caron struck the trooper’s vehicle and then drove off on State Highway 37 towards Ogdensburg.
State police pursued Mr. Caron and were able to disable the vehicle with a spike strip just outside of the City of Ogdensburg, according to state police, who said that Mr. Caron than ran away from the scene and stole a second vehicle.
An Ogdensburg police vehicle joined the pursuit and made contact with the second stolen vehicle, spinning it around and it struck a trooper’s patrol vehicle head-on. Mr. Caron was then taken into custody.
Mr. Caron was transported to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for treatment. Charges against Caron are pending.
