CANTON — A Massena man who was accused of repeated domestic violence was sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court.
Justin E. Bruce, 30, of 2054 Route 131, was sentenced as a second-felony offender to 1½ to 3 years in prison for his guilty plea to felony first-degree criminal contempt.
He was previously convicted in St. Lawrence County Court on Feb. 22, 2010 of felony third-degree burglary.
Before he was led away, Mr. Bruce sought to have a no-contact order of protection modified to a no-harass order so he could have contact with his handicapped son.
County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards was reluctant.
He told Mr. Bruce that he had a history of violence, alcohol and drug abuse, and not complying with the terms and conditions of probation. He previously refused treatment and has mental health issues, Judge Richards said.
“You’re too big a risk,” the judge said. “When you don’t get your way with your paramour, you get violent.”
But then the judge said he was going to “try something new.”
He issued the no-harass order, as requested, but applied conditions that Mr. Bruce, while in prison, must engage in and successfully complete all substance abuse, domestic violence and anger management programs provided by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. If he does not, the judge said he will revert the order back to a no-contact order that will be in place until the year 2030.
In addition to his sentence, Mr. Bruce had $379.66 in court fines, fees and surcharges and $93.22 in restitution reduced to judgment.
In other court action Aug. 23:
Nathanial McKenna, 19, of 93 Beach St., pleaded guilty to felony third-degree burglary in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Mr. McKenna admitted that on Dec. 25, at 2 South St., in the village, he broke into a warehouse with codefendant Wakeen White with the intent to steal once inside; however, he said the duo stole nothing following their entry into the building.
As part of the plea deal, Mr. McKenna will have to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a prison sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years.
The deal also satisfies pending charges in Massena Village Court and Mr. McKenna will have to waive his right to appeal, an order of protection would be issued against him in favor of the victim and he will have $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges reduced to judgment.
County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards told Mr. McKenna that he would have to follow the jail rules between the time of his plea and his sentencing, otherwise he could face up to seven years in prison.
His codefendant, Mr. White, is also being held in the St. Lawrence County jail and Judge Richards said he would sent a tentative sentencing date of Oct. 25 for Mr. McKenna. That could change depending upon whether Mr. White’s case is resolved, the judge said.
Mr. McKenna was returned to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.