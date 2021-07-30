CANTON — A Massena man was indicted Thursday by a St. Lawrence County grand jury in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run from this spring.
Blakely S. Houle, 22, currently an inmate at St. Lawrence County jail in Canton, is alleged to have caused the death of James M. Hayes, 30, of Massena. Mr. Hayes was a Syracuse native and was working as a fuel attendant for Twin Leaf in Hogansburg before his death.
The grand jury returned an indictment with eight felony counts: second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree attempted assault.
After the May 29 incident, Massena village police initially charged Houle with second-degree manslaughter, driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving and “numerous” other Vehicle and Traffic Law infractions.
The indictment charges Houle recklessly caused the death of Mr. Hayes and attempted to injure two people, leading to the attempted assault charges. The first-degree assault charge notes the victim was a person other than the those already involved in the incident.
Houle is being held in county jail on the manslaughter charge on $100,000 cash bail.
