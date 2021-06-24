CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a north country man on felony sexual assault charges related to 2018 incidents in the village of Massena.
Media J. Provost IV, 36, was indicted June 17 on three counts of predatory sexual assault, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Provost is accused of forcibly having oral and anal sex with another person on or around Dec. 8, 2018. One count each of predatory sexual assault and first-degree criminal sexual act is characterized by forcible oral sex, and the two additional counts of each charge are characterized by “separate and distinct” instances of forcible anal sex, according to the indictment.
The child endangerment charges list two children as having been at the residence when the alleged assaults took place. The children were 4 and 3 years old at the time, according to the indictment.
Following an investigation by Massena village police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Provost was initially arrested in April on 48 criminal counts, including rape, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and strangulation in connection with the December 2018 incidents.
Provost previously pleaded guilty in 2012 in St. Lawrence County Court to third-degree rape, admitting that he forced a woman to have sex with him on Aug. 6, 2010, at a Park Avenue address in Massena. The woman told investigators she and Provost were staying in a camper behind a friend’s home when he pinned her to the bed and had sex with her against her will.
As part of a plea agreement in that case, the original plea was vacated in April 2013 after Provost completed one year of interim probation. He was then permitted to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct instead. He was subsequently sentenced to six years of probation.
Provost was also convicted in September 2012 in Franklin County Court on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual act in connection with a 2011 incident involving a woman younger than 17.
He received a sentence of 10 years’ probation in the Franklin County case and was required to register as a Level 1 sex offender. The state’s online registry only lists higher Level 2 and Level 3 offenders.
Provost remains in custody in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, according to jail records.
