BELLMONT — State police released the names of the three people involved in a Friday morning snowmobile crash that resulted in one fatality. One man who was injured is from Massena.
Richard Button, 56, of Gansevoort, was killed in the collision, which occurred in the area of Wolf Pond Road in Bellmont.
State police were called to the scene at about 10:50 a.m. and an investigation into the collision revealed Mr. Button was traveling north along a maintained snowmobile trail when he struck another snowmobile traveling south. State police say the southbound snowmobile was operated by David Warner, 56, of Malone.
The collision caused Mr. Button to be ejected from his sled, and as he was ejected, Mr. Button struck a third snowmobile, operated by Jason Steenberg, 48, of Massena.
Mr. Steenberg was also ejected from his snowmobile due to the collision and suffered a minor injury.
Mr. Button was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon, according to state police.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
The collision took place in the southern portion of Bellmont, near the community of Mountain View.
The collision remains under investigation.
