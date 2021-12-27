MASSENA — A two-vehicle crash on Christmas Day claimed the life of an 18-year-old Massena man.
State police said Thomas M. McGregor III died at Massena Hospital, where he was transported following the crash.
Police were called to 382 state Highway 37C in Massena at about 11:18 a.m. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that Mr. McGregor was southbound when he lost control, entered the southbound lane and collided with Andrew B. Gray, 29, of Brasher Falls and his passenger, Valerie A. Harris, 62, of Fort Covington.
Ms. Harris was also taken to Massena Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
According to his obituary, Mr. McGregor was a 2021 graduate of Massena Central High School, where he played football, baseball and basketball. He was employed at Olympia, but had recently been accepted into lineman school and was scheduled to begin classes in 2022. He enjoyed playing on his Xbox and riding his four-wheeler.
Funeral arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.
