MASSENA — A Massena man suffered a head injury in an all-terrain vehicle accident Thursday near County Route 37.
State police said Michael J. Markes, 44, was operating an ATV near 1105 County Route 37 at about 11:30 p.m. when he struck a deer that had entered the roadway.
Mr. Markes was ejected from the ATV and suffered a head injury, troopers said. He was taken by Massena Rescue Squad to Massena Memorial Hospital and then taken from there by helicopter to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
Troopers said Friday that he was in critical, but stable, condition at the Syracuse hospital.
