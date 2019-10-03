CANTON — Accused of shooting a woman in the face with a pellet gun in an attempted robbery, a Massena man admitted to the crime Thursday, a day prior to jury selection in his crime.
Alex M. Danboise, 27, of 14 Francis St., pleaded guilty to the violent felony of attempted second-degree robbery in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On Aug. 6, 2018, in the town of Brasher, Mr. Danboise and Jordan Wheeler went to a residence with a BB gun and attempted to forcibly steal property from Sarah Barber and, during the commission of the crime, Mr. Danboise took the pellet gun from Mr. Wheeler and shot her.
According to the original state police arrest report, troopers said at 229 County Route 53 in the town of Brasher, Mr. Danboise was involved in a physical altercation and discharge of a pellet gun which resulted in a woman getting shot in the face.
According to scanner reports at the time of the incident, a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun and was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in what could have been a drug-related incident.
Troopers said the woman was later released from the hospital but may have needed further treatment or surgery.
As part of the plea deal, Mr. Danboise will be sentenced as a second-felony offender to 7 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision. According to a prior felony conviction statement attached to the indictment, Mr. Danboise was previously convicted on May 3, 2010, of felony third-degree burglary.
That sentence will be judicially mandated to be served in the system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision.
Mr. Danboise will also have pending charges of two additional counts of attempted second-degree robbery second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, satisfied in the plea deal.
Mr. Danboise was sent to St. Lawrence County jail where he will be held without bail awaiting his Nov. 21 sentencing. If he disobey’s the jail rules, he was told by County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards the he faces the straight prison sentence without programs.
