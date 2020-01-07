CANTON — A Massena man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in St. Lawrence County Court to possessing stolen property.
Jacob J. Mitchell, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and received one year of interim probation.
In an agreement with the court and the district attorney’s office, upon successful completion of interim probation, Mr. Mitchell would have the option to vacate his felony plea, plea to a reduced misdemeanor charge and receive three years of probation with credit for one year already served. If unsuccessful, the court made no promises.
Mr. Mitchell’s plea also satisfies outstanding matters related to petit larceny and possession of stolen property in Massena Town Court.
The charges against Mr. Mitchell stem from two incidents in the village of Massena, one on Feb. 24, and the other on March 18. Mr. Mitchell was alleged to have possessed a stolen NBT Bank debit card with the intent to withdraw funds from accounts not in his name.
He was released under probation supervision, and sentencing was adjourned to March 2.
Joshua D. Denney, 38, of Ogdensburg, was sentenced to five years of probation and 240 hours of community service for felony driving while intoxicated.
Mr. Denney was ordered to pay a total of $1,570 in fines, fees and surcharges, reduced to judgment after one year. His license and vehicle operation privileges have been revoked for at least one year, and he will be placed on ignition interlock for one year following the restoration of his license and operation privileges.
With a history of DWI charges, Mr. Denney was told by County Court Judge John F. Richey he will have to work for the rest of his life to maintain sobriety. Now in outpatient treatment programs, Mr. Denney acknowledged how alcohol abuse has affected him, recently causing him to lose his employment of 15 years.
State police arrested Mr. Denney in July 2016 in the town of Norfolk, for misdemeanor DWI and several traffic violations, and he was arrested by state police again on March 17, 2018, on Washington Street, Watertown, for DWI and aggravated DWI.
