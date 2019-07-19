CANTON — A Massena man charged last year with shooting a woman in the face with a pellet gun has been indicted a second time by a St. Lawrence County grand jury.
Alex M. Danboise, 27, of 14 Francis St., has been indicted again on three counts of attempted second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.
The indictment charges on Aug. 6, 2018, in the town of Brasher, Mr. Danboise was aided by another individual when he allegedly attempted to forcibly steal property and, during commission of the crime and while leaving the scene, he or another participant displayed what appeared to be a firearm and caused physical injury to another person.
He was previously indicted and subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charges but that indictment was dismissed with the district attorney’s office allowed to represent it to a new grand jury.
Why the indictment was dismissed was not immediately known.
According to a prior felony conviction statement attached to the indictment, Mr. Danboise was previously convicted on May 3, 2010, of felony third-degree burglary. As a result, if convicted, Mr. Danboise could be sentenced as a second-felony offender, increasing his prison sentence.
At the time of his arrest, state police charged Mr. Danboise with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.
Troopers charged at 229 County Route 53 in the town of Brasher, Mr. Danboise was involved in a physical altercation and discharge of a pellet gun which resulted in a woman getting shot in the face.
He had been arrested with Jordan R. Wheeler, 23, of 49½ Maple Lane, Lot 45, Massena, who was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault in connection with the alleged incident.
Troopers charge that at about 2 p.m. at a residence on County Route 53 in the town, Mr. Wheeler assaulted a female with a pellet gun.
According to scanner reports at the time of the incident, a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun and was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in what could have been a drug-related incident.
Troopers said the woman was later released from the hospital but may have needed further treatment or surgery.
