CANTON — A Massena man facing life in prison for felony assault had his sentencing adjourned Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court after his attorney requested more time to review his client’s case.
Ronald W. Dillon Jr., 40, of 132 Liberty Ave., was found guilty of second-degree assault on June 5, by a jury following a county court trial.
Mr. Dillon has been represented by two different attorneys, who were both relieved of representation by the court earlier this year, and is now represented by Dana VanHee, Syracuse.
Mr. VanHee told County Judge Jerome J. Richards he had been retained two days before appearing in court Thursday, and was not prepared to advise Mr. Dillon on matters pertaining to his case, including whether Mr. Dillon should admit to being a second-felony offender.
“He’s standing here, essentially unrepresented, because I haven’t even had the opportunity to file a notice of appearance,” Mr. VanHee said of his client before requesting an adjournment.
After Assistant District Attorney Alex Nichols objected to Mr. VanHee’s adjournment request and asked for sentencing to proceed, Judge Richards informed Mr. VanHee he must file any motions with the court by Dec. 30 and adjourned to Jan. 2 for a hearing of second-felony offender status, and a potential ruling on a persistent-felony offender status, due to prior felony convictions.
Mr. Dillon was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail, and the court issued a no contact order in favor of Louis J. Smith Jr., also an inmate in the jail.
Following a week-long trial, a County Court jury found Mr. Dillon guilty of second-degree assault on June 5, for an Aug. 5, 2018, Waddington incident that resulted in Mr. Dillon breaking a man’s jaw.
In August, Peter A. Dumas, Mr. Dillon’s attorney at the time, filed a motion to vacate the jury’s verdict based on information that another jail inmate, Mr. Smith, was to come forward and claim responsibility for the August 2018 assault.
In court Thursday, Judge Richards said the district attorney’s office investigated two statements made by Mr. Smith.
In an Aug. 23 statement to county court, Mr. Smith said he was present in Waddington the night of Aug. 5, 2018, and that he committed the crime for which Mr. Dillon was convicted.
On Nov. 21, Mr. Smith signed a second statement, in which he denied the newly discovered evidence outlined by Mr. Dumas’ motion to set aside the verdict. Mr. Smith’s statement indicated his Aug. 23 statement was completely false.
According to the November statement, which Judge Richards summarized for the court, Mr. Dillon wrote instructions on paper and gave them to Mr. Smith to memorize. Mr. Smith agreed to give the apparently false information to Mr. Dumas because Mr. Dillon had promised to provide $5,000 to a woman Mr. Smith knew, $200 a week to Mr. Smith while he could have served in county jail for the crime, and $100 a week while he could have served in state prison. Mr. Dillon had also promised Mr. Smith half of a lawsuit award for his false arrest and conviction, as well as “anything else Mr. Smith or his family needed.”
The court has yet to rule on two motions in the case — the first to vacate the June 5 verdict based on new evidence, and the second to vacate the verdict based on insufficient evidence, though Judge Richards said “I heard the evidence, and there was enough evidence to convict Mr. Dillon of the crime charged.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.