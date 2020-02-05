CANTON — A Massena man was given probation for a June grand larceny charge Tuesday morning in St. Lawrence County Court.
John LaRue, last known address of 14 County Route 42A, Lot 1, was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fourth-degree grand larceny by County Court Judge John F. Richey.
After failing to appear in court at his scheduled time on Jan. 27, Mr. LaRue was rescheduled to appear Monday for sentencing. After failing to appear again, Mr. LaRue was picked up on an arrest warrant issued Monday by Judge Richey.
The court made an initial plea offer — prior to Mr. LaRue’s failures to appear — of one year of interim probation. Upon successful completion of the interim probation, Mr. LaRue’s felony plea would have been vacated, and he could have pleaded to a misdemeanor.
Judge Richey removed his commitment to that plea offer and instead moved to sentencing for the felony grand larceny.
Mr. LaRue was indicted in November for allegedly stealing property exceeding $1,000 in value on June 5, in the town of Massena.
District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua reminded the court of the defendant’s “extensive history” in family court and local criminal courts in the county. Mr. LaRue has been arrested 26 times — with three arrests for felonies — and has 11 misdemeanor convictions, Mr. Pasqua said.
“My client recognizes his past history and is now working for someone in Massena,” Mr. LaRue’s attorney Jane Garland told the court.
Ms. Garland requested her client be sentenced to “a short jail term followed by probation.”
Judge Richey did not impose any jail time in addition to the five years of probation. Mr. LaRue was also ordered to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges, and an order of protection was issued in favor of the property owners.
In other county court activity Tuesday:
Mark Coble, 20, 4236 Route 3, Star Lake, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary in relation to an October incident involving another defendant, Steven Coble, 21.
Mark and Steven Coble were originally charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary and two counts each of third-degree burglary, all felonies, for entering four different Star Lake residences on separate occasions in September and October intending to commit a crime.
In a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, Mark Coble pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of attempted second-degree burglary for attempting to enter a residence on Oct. 14 on Campus Dr., Star Lake.
Mark Coble was released under probation supervision pending his March 31 sentencing, at which time he is expected to receive five years of probation as part of the plea agreement. Two orders of protection were also issued in favor of the homeowners.
Brittany L. Remi, 30, last known address of 625 Franklin St., Ogdensburg, was scheduled to appear for sentencing on charges related to a July meth bust in Ogdensburg. Ms. Remi failed to appear, and Judge Richey issued a warrant for her arrest.
