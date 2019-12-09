CANTON — A Massena man was sentenced to prison Monday afternoon for having sex with a 10-year-old girl.
Sawyer E. White, 22, of 41 Somerset Ave., was sentenced to seven years in prison after his Sept. 3 guilty plea to attempted first-degree rape as part of a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Under the indictment, White was charged with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of predatory sexual assault, both felonies, and three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Prior to the plea deal reached with the help of his attorney Richard V. Manning, White faced life in prison.
The indictment charged on or about August 2018 in the village of Massena, White, who was then 21 years old, had sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old. The indictment also charges that he repeated the crime against the child in August or September and a third time in September.
Under the count of first-degree rape, the child was under 11 years old, while under the predatory sexual assault charge the crime of first-degree rape was alleged to have been committed against a child younger than 13 years old.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Marx previously told the court that White had a 19-page criminal history with 15 arrests and, if convicted on the predatory sexual assault charges, faced life in prison. He faced a maximum of 25 years in prison on each of the rape counts.
In addition to his prison sentence, White will have to serve 15 years of post-release supervision, will be registered as a sex offender, be tested for HIV, had $1,425 in court fines, fees and surcharges reduced to judgment and taken from his prison earnings and a 30-year, stay-away order of protection was issued against him in favor of the victim.
