Massena man’s murder trial set Jan. 23

Snow

CANTON — A trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 23 for Michael J. Snow, charged in the murder of a SUNY Potsdam student in February.

The 31-year-old Massena resident is accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, on College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus on Feb. 18. A grand jury in April handed up an indictment charging Snow with four felonies: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He has denied the charges. If convicted of murder, Snow faces up to a life sentence in state prison.

