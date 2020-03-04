CANTON — A Massena sex offender appeared in St. Lawrence County Court Wednesday on an order to show cause for her upcoming release to a substance abuse treatment facility.
Olanta D. Clement, 25, an inmate in St. Lawrence County jail, is currently serving a six-month sentence — in addition to five years of probation — she received in County Court in January for felony failure to register an internet identifier within the time period provided by law.
Public Defender James M. McGahan said Ms. Clement’s early release date for that sentence is at midnight March 13, and she will be released under probation supervision at 9:30 a.m. March 13, at which time she will be required to admit herself to the St. Lawrence Addiction Treatment Center, Ogdensburg.
Ms. Clement is already released under probation supervision for failure to register as a sex offender in Canton Town Court.
A level 2 violent sex offender, Clement failed to properly register on May 30 in St. Lawrence County, and was indicted on the charge in October.
Clement’s sex offender status stems from a July 2013 sexual assault — she was sentenced to six months in St. Lawrence County jail and 10 years of probation for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old Hammond girl. Clement was 19 at the time.
