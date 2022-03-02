FULTON — The Great Eastern Whiteout antique snowmobile show and swap meet was held in Fulton on Feb. 12 with over 300 vintage snowmobiles shown on the grounds of the Fulton War Memorial.
It was the 22nd year of this drive-in event with exhibitors travelling out-of-state from New England, Pennsylvania, Ohio and more. The show’s theme sled was POLARIS which was a carryover from last year’s canceled show.
The raffle prize snowmobile was a 1978 John Deere “Spitfire” 340cc, twin Kohler Free Air model. The Whiteout committee members, chaired by Jim Latino, worked to restore the “Little John” sled with Jim adding a finishing touch for air brush painting the custom green and orange flames across the cowl. The green is the same color as the JD green tunnel.
The raffle winner was Tom MacKay, 51, of Massena. MacKay and his friend Jerry brought down snowmobiles to exhibit — MacKay a 1983 John Deere Sportfire (unrestored) and Jerry a 1978 Polaris 440. They loaded the Spitfire onto his pickup truck bed. The sled weighs just 275 pounds, the lightest on the market back then. Cost new was $2,400; the GEWO committee paid $700.
The 1978 Spitfire design was smaller in size than the previous year’s model. Compact in size, yet not in features. John Deere advertised its unique direct drive, CD ignition, Mikuni carb and riveted grouser-bar track.
“A fun loving sportabout for teenagers and adults who like to travel light.” It was reliable and for this reason, MacKay gifted the raffle Spitfire to this father-in-law David Downing, with whom he attends shows.
MacKay is a collector of a dozen or more sleds. Three are JD models, his Sportfire; a 1980 Trailfire two-up and a 1982 Liquidfire.
