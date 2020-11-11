MASSENA — Stacks of letters were spread out on a table at American Legion Post 79 on Wednesday as a group gathered to observe Veterans Day.
The letters were written by seventh-grade students at J.W. Leary Junior High School as part of a new English language arts unit based on gratitude. And that’s what the students expressed to the veterans in their letters.
“Some are heartfelt, some are funny, others are downright comical. One girl wanted to thank us for taking care of all the animals,” said Fred Cockayne, commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 171.
Guest speaker John Lambert said he had taken the letters home to read.
“I read a good share of them, probably 90 percent of them. They’re right from the heart. They’re right from the kids. They’re right from the people that we stood out there and did our job for, did what we were told as we were told to do it for them. They can’t do it. Remember Abraham Lincoln said, ‘Take care of your kids. They’re the next generation,’” Mr. Lambert said.
Seventh-grade English language arts teachers Julie Pratti and Bernadette Frohm said the students were thankful for the veterans.
“They began this new unit reading facts about Veterans Day and learning about the history and significance of why we celebrate this day in our country and others as well. With a better understanding, students wrote letters to veterans expressing gratitude for their sacrifice and what their services means to them,” they said.
Because of COVID-19, it wasn’t the traditional Veterans Day ceremony normally held in Massena, with a parade and a ceremony at the Massena Fire Station.
“Commander (Ken) Kells and I were visiting at the Amvets the other day. We were discussing how we could pull off Veterans Day and both of us came up empty. We didn’t know what to do and how to do it. We couldn’t use the fire station and the parade was out of the question,” Mr. Cockayne said.
That’s when American Legion Post 79 Commander Robert LeBoeuf joined the conversation and offered the use of the American Legion.
“He suggested that we use his venue and have the ceremony here with a minimal amount of people,” he said.
“Our current state of affairs, the protective measures implemented across the country to stop the spread of COVID-19 have forced us to think creatively and stay safe while honoring our nation’s heroes,” Mr. Lambert said.
The venue may have been different, but the message resonates from Veterans Day ceremonies — respect the veterans for what they’ve done for the country.
“Your service and sacrifice have kept this country safe and kept it free,” he said.
Mr. Lambert said that, while this year is different, “the same was true a century ago when the world’s population was beginning to recover from another pandemic, the Spanish Flu,” which he said happened at the same time as the end of World War II. He noted that, at the time, war veteran Robert Marx saw how veterans were coming home seriously disabled, unable to find work or unable to access proper medical care.
“He saw how few resources existed. He vowed to bring about change and indeed he did. Judge Marx founded the Disabled American Veteran of World War, now today known as the DAV, to advocate for the men and women who risked all for the sake of this country. This year, as we mark Veterans Day and honor our nation’s veterans and their selfless courage, we would be remiss if we did not take the time to celebrate Judge Marx and the legacy he left behind,” he said.
“We are in the business of not giving up the fight for veterans. We want everyone who served to lead high quality lives with respect and dignity. This is a mission we live day in and day out as part of this veterans community. We will not leave a brother or sister behind,” Mr. Lambert said.
