MASSENA — Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said it’s too early to expect to see too much physical activity as part of the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
He told village trustees this week that it might be shovels in the ground this year for a smaller project. But, for the most part, it will take some time to see the bulk of the projects come to fruition.
“We’re in the process. We’ve talked to our state reps on the CORE of the Community and the streetscape so far,” Mr. Paquin said.
He asked for patience in the community as the projects come together.
“I think this year is just going to be getting the administrative duties and such set out and coming up with plans throughout this entire year. Maybe you’ll see a shovel hit the ground for one of the smaller projects this year. I’m hoping. It would be nice,” he said. “But, again, we have five years to complete this and I’d ask for everyone’s patience once again. This first year is just going to be setting up our projects. Then, hopefully the following year is when you’ll really start to see the shovels in the dirt.”
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said they’ve been working to get the $600,000 CORE of the Community program, a smaller grant program, off the ground. The fund will give grants for revitalization efforts and technical assistance to help businesses build. It will go toward smaller businesses who may not have been able to meet the match requirements for DRI projects.
That was one of eight projects that got the green light from state officials, after Massena was awarded $10 million from the DRI initiative in 2021.
The village will spend $2,984,000 of that on downtown street enhancements. That will include street lighting, sidewalks, street trees, under-bridge lighting, pedestrian connections, benches and wayfinding, with $1,900,000 going toward creating a riverwalk gateway and courtyard.
The village will turn the former Massena School of Business site into hardscape courtyard/transitional space with a mezzanine that connects the downtown corridor with the riverwalk areas, while preserving the historic School of Business facade.
Another $1,715,000 will go to the downtown riverwalk project. Village officials want to build a scenic walkway along portions of the Grasse River and what the governor’s office describes as “formalization” of the kayak launch behind the Massena Fire Department, in coordination with current landowners.
The village will use $1,663,000 to modernize and repair the J.J. Newberry building at Main and Andrews streets. The project will add apartments, retail and office space, as well as a rooftop deck, and replace the existing facade.
The building at 37 Water St. will get renovated, with $605,000 of the DRI money going toward that project. It will be turned into a space for light manufacturing and regional commercial sales of ice cream, yogurt and cheeses, as well as a retail creamery storefront and second-floor apartments.
Renovations of 94-96 Main St., just south of West Orvis Street, will get $163,000. The project aims to fix up an old grocery store building and adjoining vacant lot for parking. It will be remodeled for professional or retail space.
A project to restore a historic building at 48 Main St. will get $100,000 from the DRI. It will get repairs to the front, side and rear facade.
