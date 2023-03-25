Massena DRI work has slow start

Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said it’s too early to expect to see too much physical activity as part of the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. He told village trustees this week that it might be shovel in the ground this year for a smaller project, but, for the most part, it will take some time to see the bulk of the projects come to fruition. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said it’s too early to expect to see too much physical activity as part of the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

He told village trustees this week that it might be shovels in the ground this year for a smaller project. But, for the most part, it will take some time to see the bulk of the projects come to fruition.

