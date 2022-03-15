MASSENA — Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin will be presenting his first tentative budget — $17.5 million — when the Massena Village Board meets at 5:30 p.m. today for its regular monthly meeting.
A public hearing is scheduled to take comments on the proposal. There’s also a second public hearing to override the 2% property tax cap in the event that’s necessary when the budget is finalized.
Work sessions are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 23 to review budgets for the Department of Public Works, fire, code enforcement, Massena Senior Citizens, Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, treasurer/general, and Justice Court Office; and 5:30 p.m. April 5 to review budgets for the Massena Police Department and Massena Joint Recreation Commission as well as the remainder of the budget. The budget may possibly be adopted following that session or during a 5:30 p.m. April 12 session if necessary. The budget must be adopted by April 29.
Two other public hearings are scheduled — one to rezone a residential lot on Cook Street from Commercial Auto-Related to Residential-B, and a second to enact a six-month moratorium on future cryptocurrency mining operations within the village limits.
This year’s spring cleanup plan will also be on today’s agenda. Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said cleanup is scheduled for April 25 through May 7, with non-transferrable vouchers mailed to Department of Public Works customers within two weeks of the start date. Landlords will provide the vouchers to their tenants.
Residents will be able to take their items to the transfer station from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the cleanup period. Vouchers will have a detailed explanation of the procedures. The voucher is good for two trips between the scheduled dates.
