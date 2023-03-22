MASSENA — Mayor Gregory M. Paquin’s proposed 2023-24 budget shows a healthy unassigned fund balance. But, he said, it won’t be staying that way.
The updated projection as of March 14 was $2,693,300. That’s up from the initial projection of $1,704,374.
“One of the things that Kevin (Treasurer Kevin M. Felt) and I have talked about is our fund balance is going to look better than it really is,” Mr. Paquin told village trustees Tuesday. “We are waiting to pay for vehicles that were ordered in the last two budgets. That money is held in the fund balance.”
“This is a moving target as of the end of February,” Mr. Felt said.
Mr. Paquin has proposed using $80,000 from the appropriated fund balance for the budget, leaving $2,612,300. The 2022-23 budget used $290,973 from the fund balance.
“You can see that’s down from some other years,” he said.
The tax rate under the proposal is $17.13 per $1,000 of assessed value. That’s a 2.1% increase from $16.78 in 2022-23. His budget proposal carries a tax levy increase of 2.52%, which stays within the property tax cap. Village officials had presented a budget with a 1.63% tax levy in 2022-23.
“We’ve been pretty consistent, somewhere in the neighborhood of a 2.5% to 0% increase,” he said.
Although they’re currently under the tax cap, trustees approved going over the tax cap if necessary in the final budget following a public hearing that drew no comments.
“Granted, it’s only $200 right now under the tax cap. My hope is that through our budget hearings we can get that a little lower. We can have discussions on what we think about sales tax. We can have discussions on what we think about the fund balance. Are there things that we want to increase in general revenue and so forth,” Mr. Paquin said.
Budget sessions are scheduled for Monday with the Massena Senior Citizens, Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, code enforcement, fire and rescue; April 3 with the Department of Public Works and treasurer; and April 4 with police and joint recreation. The budget could be adopted following the April 4 work session, or April 18 following the final review. The budget must be adopted by May 1.
Looking ahead, Mr. Paquin said there were some issues likely to impact future budgets. Among them, he said, upgrades are needed at the water treatment plant on Pontoon Bridge Road to help with future development. A section of land on Pontoon Bridge Road will become the site of Air Products’ “Massena Green Hydrogen Project” if all goes according to plan.
“Potential growth in the town, whether it be residential or industrial, we really need to look at upgrading that facility. We’re meeting with LaBella (the village’s grant writing firm) to talk about applying for grants for that,” he said. “I’d like to see that somehow be upgraded by Dec. 31, 2026. That would be my goal to have upgrades to that facility.”
In addition, he said although the Massena Rescue Squad has just taken possession of a new ambulance, another one may be needed in the future.
“Even though we bought a new ambulance, the MVEU (Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit) is left in somewhat dire straights in terms of its equipment. So, it’s probably going to be needed to buy one. Not necessarily tomorrow, but thinking about putting a down payment down at some point this year. If it’s something we can do, we’ll do it,” Mr. Paquin said.
