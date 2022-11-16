MASSENA — Two outgoing members of the Massena Village Board were recognized for their service during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire did not seek another term, and Trustee Francis J. Carvel was elected to a one-year unexpired term on the Massena Town Board.
“This is the last one for one of our trustees and the second to last for one of our others, so we’d like to recognize them at this meeting,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
It was Mr. LeBire’s final meeting. He was first elected as trustee in November 2014. He has served as deputy mayor and, following former Mayor Timmy J. Currier’s resignation last year, took over as acting mayor. He served in that role until trustees appointed Timothy J. Ahlfeld to serve as mayor until the November 2021 election.
“In the short time that I’ve worked with you, it’s been an honor. You have a great deal of knowledge, especially when it comes to negotiations and contracts and having to step in for us at a time when we needed a mayor. It was a thankless job for you at that time I’m sure,” Mr. Paquin said.
Mr. LeBire’s seat will be filled by newcomer Kenneth J. McGowan. He had served on the village Planning Board, and trustees approved his resignation from that board during Tuesday’s meeting.
Mr. Carvel has one more village board meeting before wrapping up 14 years on the board and moving on to the Massena Town Board to replace Thomas C. Miller, who did not seek another term.
He retired from the village Department of Public Works as superintendent after more than 30 years as a village employee. He was first elected to the board in 2008 and reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020. He has two years remaining on his four-year village board term, and trustees will need to make an appointment to fill that vacancy.
“Francis has been with the village board since 2008. Francis is going to continue with the town board. His knowledge is going to be sorely missed, especially when it comes to the knowledge of the DPW and what goes on in that area. I know he keeps me in line and I appreciate it. Sometimes we might not agree, but whenever Francis speaks, we listen. It’s heartfelt. It’s what he thinks is best for the village. I appreciate the short time that I’ve had to work with you, Francis. Thank you so much,” Mr. Paquin said.
