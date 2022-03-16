MASSENA — Mayor Gregory M. Paquin’s first tentative budget, presented during this week’s village board meeting, stays under the property tax cap. But, he admits, not by much.
Mr. Paquin’s $17.5 million proposed budget for 2022-23 is $200 under the tax cap, which is 3.09% for the village this year, he said.
“It is right now below the tax cap, minutely, $200. I think we’ll see it go even lower under the tax cap,” he said.
Although the budget stays under the tax cap, Mr. Paquin said it still allows for the addition of two new Massena police officers.
“One of the things I talked about and I’m very excited we’re able to do, this does add two new police officers to our police force. With the crime that’s been coming in, it’s not small-town crime anymore. This is crime that years ago you’d think only cities would see this. But, the chief and I have talked, that analogy of trying to keep up with the staff we have right now, it’s like trying to push back the ocean with a broom,” Mr. Paquin said. “I believe that we need to give our police officers more help. I wish it could be more, but two’s at least a start. I think we both understand that their role isn’t going to be to sit at stop signs and write tickets. The job is going to be to try and lower the crime rate.”
The budget also addresses the addition of the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit from the town, at no cost to taxpayers, and the purchase of a new fire truck with a small bond.
“In the budget there is the opportunity we’re going to purchase a new fire truck, E-28, that’s been in service since I was a fireman and that was years ago. We’re going to be able to do that using our ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds,” Mr. Paquin said. “The volunteer fire department will contribute $150,000. We’re probably going to have to bond for about $150,000. Once we retire the other bond, which I think we’re going to be able to do quickly, it will be a much lower bond payment, saving taxpayer money.”
Also included in the budget is partial or full work by the Department of Public Works on seven streets, and the purchase of two new DPW dump trucks to supplement two that had been purchased using last year’s budget, but had yet to arrive.
“So, hopefully if we can get all these trucks in this year, that would be four new trucks for the DPW,” Mr. Paquin said. “You’re going to see I did use a lot of the ARPA funds to try and catch up on some of our equipment. I think we’ve been lagging behind and we’re hopefully going to be able to catch up a little bit. There’s money in there for police cars as well. It’s an opportunity to use those funds to catch up on equipment. It’s not a good idea to use it for personnel because if you use it for personnel, it’s just going to be a one-time covering the cost.”
He said the village’s fund balance is projected to be $2.2 million, up from $1.8 million.
“I think a big part of that obviously is the unexpected sales tax, and also a great job by our department heads maintaining the line on their budgets. That’s a good job all around. It’s much appreciated with our department heads,” Mr. Paquin said.
He is proposing using $280,000 of the fund balance to help balance the budget, and the proposed tax rate per $1,000 will increase from $16.7 to $17.
“That’s my proposed budget for now, and I’m sure the board will sharpen your pencils and knock that down a little bit. The lower the tax increase, the better for everybody,” he said.
Work sessions are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to review budgets for the DPW, fire, code enforcement, Massena Senior Citizens, Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, treasurer/general, and Justice Court Office; and 5:30 p.m. April 5 to review budgets for the Massena Police Department and Massena Joint Recreation Commission as well as the remainder of the budget. The budget may possibly be adopted following that session or during a 5:30 p.m. April 12 session if necessary. The budget must be adopted by April 29.
