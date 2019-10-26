MASSENA — Although the village of Massena wasn’t the recipient of $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, Mayor Timmy J. Currier says they’ll continue to forge ahead on making downtown more vibrant.
Lt. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul announced Tuesday that the village of Potsdam was the recipient of this year’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding for the north country region. The village of Massena was among other municipalities that had submitted an application for the fourth-round funding.
Each of the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils solicit applications and choose one downtown that is ripe for revitalization and has the potential to become a magnet for redevelopment opportunities. In this case, the village of Potsdam was selected for the north country region, which includes St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Franklin, Essex and Clinton counties.
“We are very happy for our friends in Potsdam and are anxious to see the results this award brings their community,” Mr. Currier said. “It is also great to see an award in St. Lawrence County.”
Village of Massena officials had proposed 26 projects totaling more than $22 million in their application. The projects focused on three categories — arts and culture; waterfront improvement and community wellness; and workforce/business development.
Village officials also had applied for the grant in 2018, but the $10 million was awarded to Saranac Lake. The Massena application had included 20 projects in three categories — waterfront development and community wellness; arts and culture; and workforce skill building, new business development and entrepreneurship.
“While I admit our team is disappointed, our ongoing efforts to improve our downtown and make it the vibrant core of the Massena community will not be impacted,” Mr. Currier said. “When you visit our downtown the considerable progress that has been made is evident. Millions of dollars have been invested in the downtown and along the banks of the historic Grasse River.”
He said officials realize there’s work to be done, and they continue to work with their partners to accomplish that.
“We recognize there is a great deal of progress left to be made and that will only happen by continuing to work with our partners at every level,” he said. “The positive energy and ideas in our local community are just one of the critical components of our revitalization efforts, along with local entrepreneurship, investment and development, as well as our local and regional partners.
“Equally important is our strong partnership with Governor (Andrew M.) Cuomo and the entire state economic development team,” he added. “They have supported many of our projects and we look forward to continuing our efforts with their support and assistance.”
