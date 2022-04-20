MASSENA — Could curbside pickup during the village’s spring cleanup be returning?
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said he’d like to see it return, but not annually, to help those without trucks haul their items to the transfer station on Route 420.
“I know there’s concern about us not doing it the way that we used to. So, I was just kind of thinking, and this is just food for thought, what if like every third year we do it the old way to help people that just don’t have the trucks? Just a thought,” he told trustees. “Maybe that’s something that we can do and still save some money.”
The village had modified the spring cleanup in 2019, eliminating curbside pickup and requiring residents to bring their items directly to the transfer station. Vouchers were mailed to anyone who had an active residential refuse account. Commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village refuse collection program could not participate in spring cleanup.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said he has been fielding calls about this year’s spring cleanup from people who don’t have trucks and wonder how they are supposed to get their items to the transfer station.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said the village board could get together with Mr. Miller and others to see if a periodic switch to the previous format is possible.
“The old way had its pros and cons. If you’d like, we could discuss it with Marty and Nikki (Debien, DPW clerk) and all those who need to be there at that level and come back to you with our thoughts. Other ideas have been floated around every other year,” Mr. LeBire said.
“We can come up with a comprehensive list of pros and cons so that way when people call, we can kind of explain how this came to fruition,” Trustee Christine M. Winston said.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel said he recalled how it was when items were picked up curbside.
“Some of those houses, there was more stuff in front of them than you could fit in a house,” he said.
But, he suggested, trucks are now readily available more so than before.
“There’s more pickup trucks than there are cars. A friend of mine, I take his stuff up to the dump,” Mr. Carvel said.
Mr. Paquin said that, for now, people with trucks should consider helping others.
Village spring cleanup will be held April 25 through May 7, while the town of Massena’s cleanup runs from May 2 to 31.
Nontransferrable vouchers are being mailed to DPW customers, which will entitle the voucher holder to two trips during the two-week period. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Vouchers will be mailed to landlords, who will be responsible for providing them to their tenants.
No commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village’s refuse collection program will be allowed.
Items brought to the transfer station must be covered or the property owner will be assessed a $15 fee.
Not accepted are any normal recycling items such as paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and containers, and glass bottles; textiles such as drapes, curtains and clothing; electronics such as televisions, radios, computers and monitors; construction debris such as wood, sheet rock, concrete, asphalt, toilets and sinks; and hazardous materials such as antifreeze, oils, paint thinner and degreasers. Anyone who brings those items will be denied access and must forfeit the voucher.
Textiles in clear plastic bags are accepted throughout the year at the transfer station.
Last year’s village spring cleanup saw 355 vouchers used out of the approximate 4,314 that were mailed to residents. There were 1,178 trips to the transfer station during the cleanup period. The total weight for the cleanup was 193.02 tons; the cost of disposal at $120 a ton tip fee was $23,162.40; the cost to dispose of mattresses and box springs at $8 each was $2,216; incidental costs such as postage, envelopes and paper were $2,472; DPW labor was $10,942.82; and DPW equipment was $314.64.
The total estimated cost was $39,110.86, compared to $43,637.15 in 2020.
Massena Town Board members approved the town’s spring cleanup dates of May 2 to 31. Town residents who live outside the village will receive vouchers to use the service. The vouchers should be presented at the transfer station, and residents will be directed to the area where they can unload their items.
