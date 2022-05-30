MASSENA — The guest speaker for Massena’s Memorial Day observance introduced guests to individuals many of them had never heard of, but were the reason for the remembrance ceremony.
“Memorial Day, as probably everybody here knows by now, is a day of national awareness and solemn remembrance, a day for us to honor the military men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation, its values and our freedom. Memorial Day gives us the opportunity to stop and think about brave Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great nation,” retired Maj. Gen. Robert J. Kasulke said during the ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park.
He said this year was the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
“We remember those who fought in difficult conditions. I’d like to introduce you to some of those who did their duty for a country that didn’t fully appreciate it at the time,” Maj. Gen. Kasulke said. “A little over 2 million Americans served in Vietnam in uniform in Southeast Asia and 58,200 of those were casualties. More than 8,000 Army nurses served, and more than 700 members are members of the Women’s Army Corps. The Army stationed many nurses close to the front lines to provide support to soldiers, which put them in constant danger. But, they didn’t have the protective equipment that was issued to the men.”
He said one of the first nurses to be killed in action in Vietnam was 2nd Lt. Carol Ann Drazba.
“Originally from Dunmore, Pennsylvania, she and another nurse, 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Jones were killed on Feb. 18, 1966 when their helicopter crashed. One of Lt. Drazba’s nursing classmates said she really cared about people,” he said. “There was a soldier from Vietnam, Johnny Williams, who credited her with saving his life. When she was killed, he sent a bouquet of flowers to her mother every year on Mother’s Day.”
Maj. Gen. Kasulke also recounted the heroic actions of Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Yano who served with the 11th Army Calvary Regiment. In 1969 in dense jungle, he was aboard a command and control helicopter when they began receiving intense fire.
“He fired back and marked their positions with smoke and white phosphorous grenades so that their commander could direct more accurate artillery fire against the enemy. One of those grenades exploded prematurely, covering him with burning phosphorous and detonating the ammo that was in the helicopter,” he said. “The pilot lost control, but Yano began hurling burning ammunition from the helicopter. His bravery cost him his life, but the pilot was able to regain control of the helicopter to help save the lives of his crew and they got the helicopter back to base.”
Maj. Gen. Kasulke said many of those who served in Vietnam experienced “harrowing hand-to-hand combat.” Among them was Pfc. Lewis Albanese, who served with the 1st Calvary Division.
“He was mortally wounded when his platoon received intense automatic weapons fire from close range. As his platoon advanced, Pfc. Albanese realized sniper fire was coming from a well-concealed long ditch which contained not one sniper, but a large contingent of Viet Cong fighters. He killed six snipers, and then he was mortally wounded when he ran out of ammunition. He killed two more enemy soldiers in fierce hand-to-hand combat, saving the lives of many members of his platoon, and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his valor posthumously,” he said.
He said others served with distinction as well, with 240 individuals awarded the Medal of Honor “for their heroism when the odds were stacked against them.”
“There are many more examples of men and women across the ages who exhibited the Army core values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. These values continue to serve as a guide for the force and in our diversity provide a sense of common unity. You’ll notice one of those values is honor. While we normally think of this value as behaving honorably, we also honor those who lost their lives in the conflict. We honor those who have passed away in the years since,” Maj. Gen. Kasulke said.
“Ever since eight members of the Lexington Massachusetts Militia lost their lives in the first battle of the American Revolution, nearly 1.2 million servicemembers — soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guardsmen — have made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “We are reminded that the world remains a very dangerous place and that our soldiers are in harm’s way all over the planet. In the Army, we consider our greatest asset to be our people. The all-volunteer Army is a credit to Americans of all races, genders and creeds, and our common commitment to defense and love of country binds us together and unites us. That goes to the heart of what it means to be an American.”
