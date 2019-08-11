Massena Memorial hospital births
MASSENA — Congratulations to the following new parents for the birth of their child at
Massena Memorial Hospital.
A daughter, Gracie Mya Munson, was born July 23, 2019 to Carissa and Jordan Munson of Massena. Gracie weighed nine pounds, 8.8 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches long at birth. She joins her siblings, Brysen and Dustin. Gracie’s maternal grandparents are Becky and Eric Wiley. Her paternal grandparents are Nancy and Jesse Munson. Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, OB/GYN, delivered Gracie.
A daughter, Ensley Rose Breault, was born July 24, 2019 to Ashley and Luke Breault of Massena. Ensley weighed six pounds, 15.5 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches long at birth. Dr. Krystal Thompson, OB/GYN, delivered Ensley.
A son, Wynn Paul Susice, was born July 25, 2019 to Emily and Eugene Susice of Massena. Wynn weighed eight pounds, 12.6 ounces and measured 19 ¼ inches long at birth. He joins his sister, Ava Susice. Wynn’s maternal grandmother is Kathleen Bullock. His paternal grandparents are Paul and Kim Susice. Barbara Hillis, Certified Nurse Midwife, delivered Wynn.
A daughter, Kinslee Sue Ammons, was born August 4, 2019 to Ellen Harmer and Tommy Ammons of Massena. Kinslee weighed three pounds, 7.8 ounces and measured 16 inches long at birth. Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, OB/GYN, delivered Kinslee.
