Health fair held at casino, 2 more slated at local schools
Massena Memorial Hospital Employees, Karisa Bryant, RN, BSN and Tom Savage, ASCP, Phlebotomist, offer free screenings at the Seniorama MMH booth. Massena Memorial Hospital Photo

MASSENA — Employees and volunteers of Massena Memorial Hospital attended the 28th Annual Seniorama Health Fair at the Awkwesasne Mohawk Casino.

Participants were able to inquire about physicians at MMH, as well as services offered through the hospital. Numerous items were also available for those who attended, as well as free blood pressure checks and cholesterol tests.

In total forty-two individuals took the opportunity to have their cholesterol checked, with more than double that number opting to have their blood pressure checked.

MMH staff members will next attend the Massena Central School “Ready-4-School” event on Aug. 26, from 2-6pm. After that event, staff members will be attending the Norwood-Norfolk “Back-2-School” event on Aug. 28, from 4-7pm. Handouts will be available for attendees, as well as popcorn and cotton candy.

