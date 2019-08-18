MASSENA — Employees and volunteers of Massena Memorial Hospital attended the 28th Annual Seniorama Health Fair at the Awkwesasne Mohawk Casino.
Participants were able to inquire about physicians at MMH, as well as services offered through the hospital. Numerous items were also available for those who attended, as well as free blood pressure checks and cholesterol tests.
In total forty-two individuals took the opportunity to have their cholesterol checked, with more than double that number opting to have their blood pressure checked.
MMH staff members will next attend the Massena Central School “Ready-4-School” event on Aug. 26, from 2-6pm. After that event, staff members will be attending the Norwood-Norfolk “Back-2-School” event on Aug. 28, from 4-7pm. Handouts will be available for attendees, as well as popcorn and cotton candy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.