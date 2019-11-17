MASSENA —The Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary invites the community to join in “keeping our children toasty warm from head to toe” this winter. The Auxiliary holds an annual collection of gently used apparel including winter coats, mittens, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and new underwear to give to Massena School students in need. This year’s “Keeping our children toasty warm from head to toe” clothing drive started on Nov.1 and will run through Dec. 15. All items can be brought to the hospital and placed in one of the collection boxes outside of the Gift Shop and Public Relations Offices or in the Medical Office Building waiting area.
If you do not have any gently used winter items to donate, the Auxiliary is also collecting cash donations. Every person who provides a monetary donation will receive a “piece of toast” to write their name on to be displayed in the Gift Shop window. The Auxiliary collected almost 300 items and $476 in cash donations over a two-week span last year. With an earlier start date this year, the Auxiliary is hoping to exceed these numbers and provide many children with appropriate winter apparel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.