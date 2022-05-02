MASSENA — Two Massena men were charged after the Massena Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident with shots fired Saturday in the village.
Police charged Jacob L. Farrell, 31, and Cohan M. Carr, 26, with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm), second-degree criminal use of a firearm, first-degree burglary (loaded firearm), first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree conspiracy. They were also charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing.
Police Chief Jason M. Olson said in a press release that both men were located a short while after police responded to the incident and were taken into custody with the assistance of New York State Police.
They were arraigned by Village Justice Diana C. Dufresne. Farrell was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton with no bail. Carr was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton on $10,000 cash bail.
Chief Olson said no further information would be released because of the ongoing investigation.
