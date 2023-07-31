MASSENA — The Massena Police Department arrested two men on drug charges and one man on a burglary charge.
Logan P. Smiddy, 27, of Massena, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said they recovered 15.77 grams of cocaine during the arrest. He was arraigned in Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $5,000 bail.
Clarence Wright, 39, of Massena, was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant and charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was taken to the county jail to be arraigned at a later time in St. Lawrence County Court.
Police also reported on Monday that they had charged Kolbe L. Gollinger, 32, of Massena, with felony counts of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
He was arraigned in Massena Town Court and released.
