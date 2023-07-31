MASSENA — The Massena Police Department arrested two men on drug charges and one man on a burglary charge.

Logan P. Smiddy, 27, of Massena, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said they recovered 15.77 grams of cocaine during the arrest. He was arraigned in Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $5,000 bail.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.