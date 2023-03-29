The Massena Moose Lodge 1110 had a great turnout for the 9th Annual Currier fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). We managed to raise $1,500. Thank you to Kevin and Chris for putting it all together. Thank you to Jayson for donating the trophies. Thank you to Josh for letting us use his laptop and big screen for the brackets. Thank you to all the businesses that donated items to raffle. Thank you to Bear Bear and her daughters for selling tickets (all day) and Kayla for selling 50/50. Thank you to Joe for cooking and Michelle for bringing Mac and Cheese. Thank you to everyone else that contributed, especially the 26 teams that participated in the Dart Tournament. The winners this year were Jayson and Devlin. Pictured are Kevin, Devlin, Jayson and Chris. Provided photo
