The Massena Moose Lodge 1110 made their annual donation of $250 to Massena Little League and $100 to the St. Lawrence County Underwater Recovery Team. Pictured from left to right are Joe Page, Pete Firnstein, Larry Fountaine and Chris Phillips. Submitted Photo

