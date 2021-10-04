MASSENA — A Massena police officer has resigned following an incident in March where officer Brandon Huckle reportedly intentionally damaged a car.
Mayor Timothy Ahlfeld confirmed the resignation and said that it happened back in early August. He also said that a criminal mischief charge remains pending with the St. Lawrence County district attorney.
The incident was posted on social media by Attorney Brian P. Barrett where the attorney stated “A Massena cop did this to my client’s car when they were executing a search warrant at his house on March 16, 2021.”
In the video posted online, the officer is seen striking a vehicle inside a garage. He is then seen flinging the door into the car two more times before looking at the damage and walking away.
Officer Huckle was then suspended in March after the incident was reported to Massena Police Department and has now since resigned.
