MASSENA — A Massena police officer remains suspended after he reportedly intentionally damaged a person’s vehicle in March.
The incident was caught on video, which is circulating among social media channels.
In the 20-second video, officer Brandon Huckle is seen entering a garage on March 16 and, when he opens the door, it strikes a vehicle inside the garage. He’s then seen flinging the door into the car two more times and then looking at the damage before walking away.
Attorney Brian P. Barrett posted the video to Facebook on Wednesday, stating, “A Massena cop did this to my client’s car when they were executing a search warrant at his house on March 16, 2021.”
He does not name the client, but the post is a follow-up to an earlier posting by Bert Haverstock, who wrote, “So should Massena,Village PD keep him? Damaging a citizen’s vehicle, there’s a $2,000 discrepancy in seized property! Hmmm!”
In a Facebook post Thursday, the Massena Police Department said officer Huckle had been suspended two months ago.
“Officer Huckle was suspended in March after the incident was reported to Massena Police Department Administration and is still currently suspended from duty. The Village of Massena Police Department has been and will continue to be diligent and transparent in addressing this matter,” it wrote.
“This matter and the video being circulated were immediately disclosed and turned over to District Attorney Gary Pasqua in March by The Massena Police Department. Since the incident was reported in March, several attempts were made to communicate with the vehicle owner to notify and meet with them regarding the matter. The vehicle owners refused to cooperate until recently (May 3rd). Due to ongoing criminal and disciplinary matters, the Village of Massena will not provide further comment at this time,” it wrote.
Mr. Barrett did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.
