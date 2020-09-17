MASSENA — Town of Massena officials are applying for a $30,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development to bring potable water to some unserved areas.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Massena Town Council members agreed to spend $1,500 with Barton and Loguidice D.P.C. to prepare and submit the paperwork to Rural Development.
“You have a good opportunity to work with Rural Development to get this planning grant. Then we would begin to work in earnest to really identify what the first project would be. I always like to say first project because they always expand after that,” said John Condino, the company’s Watertown representative.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said that he and council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. had been working on the project “for quite some time,” but didn’t know what the next step should be in getting it started.
“What to do, where to go,” he said.
They had hired Barton and Loguidice last year to help identify infrastructure needs, including the possible formation of a water district in East Massena. That study had included discussions with some of the stakeholders, including the New York Power Authority, St. Lawrence Seaway, Alcoa, RACER (Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response) Trust and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “We’re really at a point now where, in order to move to the next steps, we really need to get a planning grant so you have enough money to put together a preliminary engineering report,” he said.
The preliminary engineering report would identify the best steps to get a viable project together and how and where to begin pursuing funding opportunities to move it forward.
Mr. Condino said Rural Development has a planning grant that could cover the approximately $30,000 cost of preliminary engineering work, “which would identify an actual project and get it listed so you could pursue in earnest some funding opportunities for that.”
There’s a 25 percent match, which would be $7,500 for the town’s portion, he said.
“If nothing else, at least this gets us into the application process for Rural Development and moves it forward and see if we can be successful in getting a good project identified and start moving this thing forward,” he said.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to not only provide safe, sanitary and aesthetically pleasing water to the residents of the town, but also to encourage more growth in infrastructure,” Mr. Carbone said.
He said they were looking at three different projects and Mr. Condino said they might be able to do all three or would have to narrow it down to one or two. But, for the time being, they needed to submit the grant application to Rural Development so they could get funding to do an engineering report.
“I think you’ll be successful,” Mr. Condino said.
He said the key to receiving grant funding was to plan ahead.
“You always want to be looking ahead. You want to get yourself in the que. It’s a three- to five-year process by the time you start these things, get them identified, get a funding package together, and get a design. What most municipalities are looking at is it’s almost an ongoing project. You’re competing for these dollars and you really want to be prepared in advance to compete for the monies that are available. If you’re not prepared, you’re behind the eight ball and you’ll never get it,” Mr. Condino said.
