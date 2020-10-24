MASSENA — In a cost-cutting move, Massena village trustees have eliminated the village engineer position effective at the close of business Nov. 4.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said the move would save them $119,655. The salary is paid through the general, water and sewer funds.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire made the motion to eliminate the position following an executive session held this week after the board’s regular meeting.
“The past few months we’ve been talking about budget issues. It’s a scary picture looking three to five years out. We’ve been making cuts where we see appropriate. We continue to look for ways to maintain services at a lower cost. One area that has the potential for us to do that is by looking at the way we utilize our village engineer an the tasks that that person currently completes,” he said.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel said the village, like other municipalities, was facing an uncertain financial future.
“The state has no money. They’re so far in debt now, I don’t think they can tax their way out of it. So, are we going to get that money that they ‘promised us?’ If they don’t have it, we’re not going to get it. We don’t know what’s going to happen. We have to look at any way possible that we can reduce our costs,” he said.
Sales tax revenue was also an issue, Mr. Carvel said.
“How are people going to spend their Christmas this year? Do they have the money to spend for Christmas?” he said.
“We depend on sales tax significantly. Again, that’s income for us. The fact that sales tax is being negotiated right now between Ogdensburg and the county, we don’t know where it’s going to be,” Mr. Currier said.
He said legislators have assured him that the village would not receive less sales tax revenue.
“I believe our legislators, but I don’t believe any of that going forward because everybody’s going to have financial issues,” he said.
Mr. Currier said the village’s bond rating has been downgraded, “and it’s exclusively because of our legacy costs, other post-employment benefits.”
He said 72 active employees take the village’s health care, along with 46 retirees.
“Within that group, 43 of them have spouses that are also covered. We have six retirees that are covered with AARP. So that’s substantial, and that’s why that rating is where it is,” he said.
Mr. Currier said they paid $3.2 million for employee health care in 2018, $3.3 million in 2019 and $3.2 million in 2020.
“That’s what we’re paying for health care, dental and vision. So we are looking at every single position,” he said.
That includes vacancies in the police department that haven’t been filled, as well as other potential cuts.
“So we are looking at everything. It behooves us to look at every single position and not just when an opening occurs. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this board take hiring lightly,” Mr. Currier said.
He said he was also concerned about “the condition of the state budget” because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local governments for the next three to five years.
“It’s a wait and see,” he said. “I am really concerned going forward the next several years, not just this budget, but several,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said the state comptroller’s fiscal stress indicator doesn’t paint a pretty picture down the road. He said it’s a case of, ‘Hey, you may be okay right now, but you have to take a strong look at things. Otherwise, in three to five years, you’re going to be in a pickle.”
“It’s not going to be a pretty one to be in,” he said.
