MASSENA — Massena Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld will be meeting with representatives from the state Department of Environmental Conservation next week to discuss what could be done about a failed Grasse River weir, or dam, that, if restored, could create opportunities for waterfront development.
“They were nice enough to say that they’d come up and talk. They’re going to come to the town hall and we’re going to have a discussion about the weir downtown. I told them I know that there’s been previous discussions going on for several years here,” he told village trustees during their meeting on Tuesday.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad, Village Administrator Monique Chatland, Massena Electric Department Superintendent Andrew McMahon and Trustee Gregory Paquin will also attend the meeting.
Village officials are working on a Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, and Mr. Ahlfeld said addressing that portion of the river could have a positive impact. He noted the amount of development taking place along that area downtown, and said that portion of the river could be “a perfect viewing area for our LWRP project and any kind of recreational activity that we want to do there.”
A previous plan done by the town and village of Massena and town of Louisville was never adopted after the village Board of Trustees and Massena Town Council withdrew from the plan in September 2010. Trustees withdrew because the centerpiece of the plan, a hydroelectric facility over the Grasse River, was taken off the table. The Massena Electric Department pulled the plug on the project, citing problems dealing with state legislators.
The town council withdrew for similar reasons, with former Supervisor Joseph D. Gray noting he didn’t see the point in finishing the process without the dam.
A failed weir in the mid-1980s resulted in dramatically lower water levels in the Grasse River. The dam would have restored water levels there, as well as upriver in the town of Louisville, creating opportunities for waterfront redevelopment.
“I know there have been discussions. One of the heavy lifts is the sturgeon population and the transition of sturgeon. There’s newer technology out there that maybe we could piggyback on that and make this a reality,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
Work is continuing on the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. It focuses on enhancing physical and visual waterfront access opportunities; revitalizing commercial and mixed-use areas; protecting community character; and improving the ability of the community to take advantage of scenic resource-related tourism.
The plan would guide development, explore opportunities for connections between downtown and the waterfront, help restore the ecological health of the Grasse River, encourage use of waterways as recreational and economic development assets, and serve as an economic road map to attracting businesses, residents and investment.
The Massena Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee includes Ms. Chatland, Mr. Murphy, Michael McCabe, Bill Fiacco, Jason Hendricks, Steve Nadeau, Marina LaBaff, Nate LaShomb and Peter Skomsky. The village retained Barton & Loguidice, DPC as its planning consultant to assist and guide the planning process.
