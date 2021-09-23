MASSENA — Village of Massena officials say they believe they have a strong application in support of the next round of Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.
“This is not our first time applying for DRI, but this is really one of the times that I felt there’s an incredible amount of momentum where the DRI will just take us to a new level,” said Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, who worked with Administrator Monique Chatland and a planning committee to put the application together.
He said some of what was included in the village’s previous application was also part of the latest application because there were some good ideas to carry over.
“So we did take and draw from that application, and then we added into it more current items, what’s going on, what’s going to be going on,” Mr. LeBire said.
Looking at the downtown core, he said, it took 20 to 30 years to decline. Over the last five to 10 years, the village board has made it a focus to revitalize downtown, working with business owners.
“You can see that progress now, whether it’s the Mercantile building, the old grist mill or a handful of smaller businesses that have chosen to relocate in the downtown core,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said they wanted to focus on that core, as well as areas just outside the downtown that could draw people in. One of the keys, he said, has been private-public partnerships.
“These are private developers, private business people that are investing (in downtown),” he said.
Ms. Chatland said the state requires 60% private investment to the state’s 40%.
“So there is a significant amount of private investment,” she said.
Along with larger-scale projects, there were also smaller investments like a yoga studio and Simplicity moving into a larger space double its former size.
“That’s just a little bit of how we attacked it in terms of an application,” Mr. LeBire said. “We wanted to showcase the large-scale transformation projects and the mid and the smaller scale and how it can take what’s already being done in the downtown core and bring it to the next level even faster.”
Ms. Chatland said they focused on three themes or categories — arts and culture, waterfront and community wellness, and workforce and business development.
“The total cost of all of the projects is $21,185,592, with the DRI request being $12.7 million approximately,” Ms. Chatland said. “That’s the amount that we’re requesting for 12 projects. One of the elements that we were looking to address was some of the smaller-scale projects.”
She said they have been able to assist businesses through their Core of the Community effort, but DRI funding would significantly help smaller business owners throughout the community who need things such as a new facade, new sign, new roof or new windows.
“So I’m very excited and enthusiastic about this application,” Ms. Chatland said, thanking Mr. LeBire and the planning committee for their efforts, “and I look forward to hearing from the state hopefully by the end of the year.”
Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that $200 million would be available for the fifth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Funds will be provided to communities across the 10 Regional Economic Development Council regions.
As part of the fifth round, each REDC region may receive up to two awards for a total of $20 million awarded per region. The REDC will decide whether to nominate two $10 million recipients or one $20 million recipient for transformative and catalytic downtown redevelopment projects upon review of the submitted applications.
Each selected community will develop a strategic plan that articulates a vision for the revitalization of its downtown and identifies a list of signature projects that have the potential to transform the downtown. DRI funds will then be awarded for selected projects that have the greatest potential to jump-start revitalization and realize the community’s vision for the downtown.
