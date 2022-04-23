MASSENA — Village trustees will be meeting with a representative from Enterprise at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to talk about potential fleet management of village vehicles.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said village officials held a Zoom meeting with a representative, who did a quick review of the village’s vehicles.
“At the time, it did not include the police department vehicles. It does not include any of the dump trucks. It was really just our vehicle fleet at the DPW (Department of Public Works). What he said they can probably do, what they could do was over a 10-year period see a savings of $400,000,” he said.
He said St. Lawrence County, Canton and Ogdensburg already take part in a fleet management program.
For Tuesday’s meeting, the representative will also include other village vehicles in the analysis, such as police, fire and rescue squad — “everybody’s vehicles,” DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller said.
“That’s a pretty large savings. I think it’s something that we talked about kind of looking at things out of the box and I think this is one way,” Mr. Paquin said. “I understand that it was something that we want to do. I also think there should be a definite revisit of our policy in terms of vehicles going home, and that will definitely be a discussion. I think that discussion should happen.”
During budget discussions earlier this spring, Trustee Francis J. Carvel said he was concerned about vehicles going home at night with police department members.
“We’re the only community in St. Lawrence County that allows so many vehicles to go home at night. We open ourselves up by allowing all these vehicles with a lot of liability,” Mr. Carvel said. “Not only that, but it’s a big benefit for that person taking that vehicle home. They’re getting gas mileage. We’ve got too many vehicles out on the road, and it’s an awful expense when you come right down to it.”
Mr. Paquin said he doesn’t disagree, but believes the police chief and three detectives need to be able to respond quickly because they are on call.
“But, I understand there’s other places where people do not need vehicles, too,” Mr. Paquin added.
During last week’s meeting, trustees also discussed the acquisition of DPW vehicles; among them was a used tractor. Mr. Miller sought permission, which he received, to search for a used tractor to replace the current 1980 model in use by the DPW.
“The tractor was part of the 2022-23 budget, but it was not funded. I am in hopes we could find a used tractor with substantial savings to the village instead of the newer purchase down the road. The tractor is the work horse for the mowing around the village’s water and sewer infrastructure with an estimate of 70 to 80% used for this purpose,” he said.
Mr. Miller also received authorization to move funds from one account to another to cover an increase in the cost of two dump trucks that were approved in the 2021-22 budget. He said he had been informed that the price of each truck had increased by $4,800.
“After speaking with Kevin (Felt, village treasurer), I would like to move funds from the contingent water account and the contingent sewer account to cover these added expenses. We currently have the funding available in said accounts, and there is funding from the water and sewer departments being used for truck purchases,” he said.
