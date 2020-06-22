Massena OKs noise ordinance changes

MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has approved changes to its noise ordinance that address concerns raised during a public hearing in May.
Board members opted not to take action on proposed changes last month after fielding concerns during the public hearing.
Three individuals made comments during the public hearing, and other written comments had been submitted to the town for consideration.
Kevin Kitzman, who said he works at Arconic, had suggested during the public hearing that some of the wording in the ordinance like “unnecessary and unusually loud noises” was too subjective and unclear.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said they had met with representatives from the local manufacturing operations.
Among the changes in the revised code is a section that deals with “noise in the conduct of any business.”
It also addresses animal noises, noting “no person shall keep, permit or maintain any animal under his control that causes unnecessary noise by continued barking, howling or other noises.”
