MASSENA — The town has paid tribute to a local lawmaker who wrapped up a 43-year career as an elected official on Massena town and village boards.
Albert N. Nicola participated in his last meeting with the town board on Wednesday night, and the meeting room was dedicated and named in his honor.
Room 30 was dubbed the Albert N. Nicola Conference Suite, where a plaque with his picture will be hung. In addition to his decades of public service, Mr. Nicola is a retired Massena High School teacher, where he also coached football, wrestling and baseball.
“Albert has spent his life serving our community,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy told the room of about 30 spectators and well wishers. “It’s going to be very difficult to imagine him not being active in it.”
Mr. O’Shaughnessy also read from a resolution the Town Council passed honoring Mr. Nicola as he exits nearly a half century of public service. The resolution applauded him for bringing “respect, honor and integrity to the Massena community and the offices he’s held” and “exhibiting the highest level of ethics and maintaining a superior moral character.”
He also praised Mr. Nicola for being able to find amicable solutions in sticky situations.
“Voices are raised, different points are brought up ... things kind of calm down and you see everyone turn toward Albert and look at him. He’s very quiet. And he does that, puts his hands together, looks up at the ceiling tiles, and comes up with a solution that will work out. We call him the peacemaker,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Current and former local officials who spoke included former St. Lawrence County Judge Eugene L. Nicandri, former Town Councilor Charles Raiti, current Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, former mayor Charles Boots and former Massena Hospital board members Loretta Perez and Real “Frenchie” Coupal.
“It’s the end of an era with the departure of Albert from the town board. I congratulate him on his public service and I congratulate the others on the board for their public service,” Mr. Nicandri said. “It’s not easy, and it’s thankless many times.”
Several of the speakers, including Mr. Raiti, looked at Mr. Nicola as a mentor in local government.
“Massena colors are blue, red and white. You bleed all those colors,” said Mr. Raiti, who served 16 years on the Town Council. “I learned a lot from him. We spent a lot of good times together on the streets, walking around and campaigning, four good campaigns.”
Mrs. Perez looked back at the controversy over Massena Hospital transitioning from a town-owned hospital to a private entity under the St. Lawrence Health umbrella. She said while serving on the hospital board, she turned to Mr. Nicola for advice. She said he responded as a true teacher would.
“I said, ‘Albert I need help.’” To which, she said, Mr. Nicola replied, “You’ll figure it out.”
She said she appreciates him for encouraging her to “go out and study things. You can guide (someone), but they need to learn things themselves.” And in the end, “I never regretted that choice” of selling the hospital to St. Lawrence Health, Mrs. Perez said.
When it was Mr. Nicola’s turn to speak, he said he told Mr. O’Shaughnessy that he wanted to leave office unceremoniously.
“I told him I didn’t want anything. I served, I’m not going to serve anymore. I’m very grateful for him for doing that, and for you coming to this ceremony,” he told the audience.
Mr. Nicola went around and thanked the town clerk, bookkeeper and tax collector, highway superintendent, and many others he saw as enabling him to be a successful town councilor.
“The most difficult thing I’ve ever dealt with as a town councilman was the hospital situation. Steve stood out, tremendous work in a very difficult situation,” Mr. Nicola said.
And he said that he saw part of his role as to help Massena people in need.
“I said once before, there’s no phone call doesn’t get answered. If someone is important enough to call, or needy enough to call, you’ve got to take that call. Letters, the same way,” Mr. Nicola said. “People in need, need help.”
