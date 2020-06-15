MASSENA — Massena recreation activity is slowly but surely returning, but not necessarily like normal.
The Massena Joint Recreation Department announced Monday that playgrounds at Alcoa Field Park and Springs Park were now officially open, and the Massena Town Beach will open on Thursday.
“Any caution tape that had been previously placed around the playground structures will be removed while the playgrounds will be sanitized daily. The basketball nets will also return at Alcoa Field,” the department said in a Facebook posting.
Concrete barriers that had been placed at the entrance to Springs Park were removed on Monday, allowing visitors to access the playground once again.
“The Massena Recreation Department asks that visitors maintain social distancing practices in the presence of other guests while at the park and that groups in the area do not exceed 10 people,” recreation officials said.
They also announced that the Massena Town Beach would open on Thursday, but the pavilions would remain closed for the time being.
“We will change our hours this summer and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with lifeguards daily.
Concessions will be open from noon to 2 p.m. to start the year,” they said.
There are some guidelines for visitors at the beach, including only visiting with members of the immediate household; maintaining 6 feet of distance from others, even when swimming; spacing bathing towels and chairs 10 feet apart; wearing a mask when unable to maintain social distancing; and refraining from group activities and sports.
Other guidelines include calling out when entering the bathroom facilities because only one person/family is permitted in at a time; washing hands often; parking vehicles in every other spot; and going home if feeling sick.
Adult softball can begin and pickleball players can return to the Massena Arena on June 26 when Phase 4 is scheduled to open up. Pickleball players will have to reserve times so the recreation department can prepare for play.
Recreation officials said the Massena Youth Soccer program may resume now that the state has allowed low-impact sports to return to activity the first week of July.
“With the opening of Phase 4 right around the corner, we may do a one week registration for youth soccer at the end of June, early July,” they said.
One of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic is the normal summer recreation program. That program has included visits to the beach, field trips and other playground activities.
“But we will look to do smaller programming in the summer as New York state reopens and we get more directive on what is allowed,” they said.
Meanwhile, the department continues to offer a Virtual Recreation Center and Excursion website, which provides ideas and activities for recreational enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy from the comfort of their home.
Located at http://wdt.me/2vCDcu, the website offers virtual experiences and other activities that are broken down into age groups — Preschool (ages 5 and under), youth (kindergarten through grade 6), teens (grades 7 through 12), adults (ages 18 to 64), and seniors (ages 65 and above).
For each group, visitors are able to explore Sports and Fitness, Education, or Arts and Music through the provided links.
For more information, contact the Massena Joint Recreation Department at 315-769-3161.
