MASSENA — The Police Activities League, formerly the Boys and Girls Club, announced Monday it was the recipient of a five-year grant totaling $1.5 million.
The federal award comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to complete PAL’s “Partnerships for Success” project.
“This is a great time for the project, with the added effect of the pandemic” Massena Police Activities League Executive Director Zachary Monroe said.
Mr. Monroe said his group is set to set to collaborate with the Massena Central School District, Massena Drug Free Coalition and the Seaway Valley Prevention center to offer after school learning and drug prevention activities.
Mr. Monroe said his organization is ideally suited for combating illicit drug use.
Drug use experimentation is most common after school, Mr. Monroe said.
“The danger hours are 3 to 6 p.m.,” he said.
The grant, which will be dispersed at a rate of $300,000 per year, will allow the Police Activities League to add two full-time positions to its staff, Mr. Monroe said.
The Police Activities League has about 200 registered members and when school is in session sees about 70 children participate each day.
The grant, Mr. Monroe said, would open up the possibility of working with school districts beyond Massena Central.
Mr. Monroe said he confirmed the grant through the office of Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
“These organizations do very important work in helping our north country communities address alcohol and substance abuse issues,” Ms. Stefanik said in a press release from her office. “I am proud to announce this important funding that will be put to good use and help these groups in their efforts”
In a press release from the Police Activities League Board of Directors President Tim Lashomb said his group is ready to make progress.
“Our staff is focused on improving the lives of our PAL Youth, and when they do that, we make Massena a better place to live,” Mr. Lashomb said. “This grant fits perfectly into that mission and we are anxious to expand our programming to address these serious issues.”
