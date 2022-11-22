MASSENA — A Massena man was charged with murder Tuesday after police were called to the scene of an unresponsive male lying on the ground next to the curb on Tracy Street in the village.
The Massena Police Department charged Robert Isaac Carr, 38, with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned by Town Justice Joseph Brown and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Police said they responded to a call at 9 Tracy St. at 6:46 a.m and found the unresponsive male. Chief Jason M. Olson initially said Tuesday morning that they were investigating a suspicious death, and that there was no threat to the public. He said Tuesday afternoon that the death was being treated as a homicide.
Much of Tracy Street was taped off Tuesday, and state police investigators were also on scene. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.
The name of the victim was not immediately released. Chief Olson said no further details will be provided.
