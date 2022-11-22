MASSENA — A Massena man was charged with murder Tuesday after police were called to the scene of an unresponsive male lying on the ground next to the curb on Tracy Street in the village.

The Massena Police Department charged Robert Isaac Carr, 38, with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned by Town Justice Joseph Brown and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.

